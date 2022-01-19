Honours even in 'Disciplined Forces' derby at Nyayo

Mark Bikokwa

Ulinzi Stars' Mark Bikokwa (right) vies for the ball with Kenya Police's Silicho Soita during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on January 19, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The introduction of Wamalwa for Barasa early into the second almost paid off as the burly forward rounded two Kenya Police defenders, but missed the target.
  • Wamalwa put the ball inside the net after beating captain Musa Mohamed in the 72nd minute, but his goal celebrations were cut off after the goal was ruled for offside.

Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars battled to a barren draw in an entertaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.