Honours even in 'Disciplined Forces' derby at Nyayo

Kenya Police and Ulinzi Stars battled to a barren draw in an entertaining Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

The shared spoils saw Kenya Police remain ninth on the log with 20 points from 15 matches, while Ulinzi Stars, who have played two games less, are 12th on 17 points.

In other matches of the day, forward Samuel Onyango's 88th minute strike saw record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia salvage a point against a tough Bidco United side at Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani.

Jacob Onyango had given Bidco United the lead in the 28th minute of the contest.

K'Ogalo have amassed 26 points after 14 rounds, same as second placed Nairobi City Stars, who have a superior goal difference, and face leaders Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on Thursday.

With a point against Gor Mahia, coach Anthony Akhulia's charges, who dominated the game, are 11th on 18 points from 15 games.

Gor Mahia's Samuel Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Bidco United's David Kalama during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani on January 19, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It was goals galore at Sudi Stadium as FC Talanta got back to winning ways by thumping hosts Nzoia Sugar 3-2 to bag the maximum points.

The win propelled FC Talanta to seventh on the log on 23 points, while the cane cutters are still in the relegation zone sitting 16th on the log with a paltry nine points.

Nzoia striker Levis Okello bagged a brace to take his tally to five goals, while Francis Kahito, Mohamed Hassan and Michael Kajairo were on target for the visitors.

At Thika Sub County Stadium, KCB surrendered a first half lead to draw 1-1 with Posta Rangers.

Derrick Otanga gave the bankers the lead in the 27th minute through a spot-kick for his eighth goal of the season.

He was fouled by Rangers custodian Kelvin Opiyo a minute earlier. However, Timothy Otieno equalised in the 77th minute to salvage a point for the mailmen.

An early kick off between Kariobangi Sharks and 2009 champions Sofapaka ended in a barren draw at the Kenya Utalii Sports Club.

Sharks and Sofapaka maintained their fourth and 10th position respectively with 25 points and 20 points respectively.

Kenya Police coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla bemoaned missed chances, saying his side had an upper hand in the contest and would have bagged the maximum points.

“With the type of game we have played, it shows this team is growing today. Our young team dominated the game and missed many chances which could have given us a big win. I’m happy with how this team continues to grow and that is why there is a lot of enthusiasm from fans,” said Ogolla.

His opposite number Stephen Ochola was also disappointed with the draw which saw his side fail to win in a third game in a row.

“The good thing is that we are creating chances but it is sad we are not scoring. It was a tough game and I’m already looking forward to the second leg. Our attack has been blunt and we need to work on it to convert the chances which come our way,” said Ochola, who captained Uliinzi to the title in 2010.

The derby, which had the two sides engage in entertaining banter through their social media pages prior to the contest, was attended by hundreds of soldiers, police officers and other football fans.

Among the dignitaries at the match were Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, his Deputy Edward Mbugua and Kenya Police Chairman Chris Onguso.

While the soldiers engaged Isikhuti dancers and occupied the right side of the stands at the stadium, Kenya Police fans also showed their might with drum beats from spectacular band renting the air.

On the pitch, the soldiers who have blown hot and cold this season, dictated the game and missed a couples of opportunities with the combination of Masita Masuta and Mark Bikokwa proving to be a thorn in the flesh in their opponents' defence.

The duo have always been relegated to the bench, but surprisingly acting coach Stephen Ochola dropped regulars Clinton 'Aguero' Omondi and Oscar Wamalwa to the bench.

While the soldiers deployed a 4-4-2 formation, defended and attacked in unison, the law enforcers jammed the midfield with only Clinton Kinanga and Cliftone Miheso left to capitalise on long balls from the team's half.

Kenya Police's biggest chance came in the quarter hour mark when Duke Abuya picked out Kinanga in the crowded defence, but the forward's ferocious shot was saved by Ulinzi custodian James Saruni

Ulinzi's Boniface Onyango would have made it 1-0 in the 27th minute, but he was denied by the cross bar.

The soldiers then dictated proceedings and would have bagged goals in the last quarter of the game, but Masitsa, Elvis Nandwa and Barasa wasted clear cut chances.

The introduction of Wamalwa for Barasa early into the second almost paid off as the burly forward rounded two Kenya Police defenders, but missed the target.