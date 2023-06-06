Homeboyz vow to wreck Gor’s title ambitions

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula has vowed to wreck Gor Mahia’s title ambitions when the two teams clash in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League on June 17.

At the same time, Shimanyula has warned Tusker FC that their only pathway to winning a silverware is by pipping Gor Mahia to the local league title and not in the Mozzart Cup final which Homeboyz will contest against the brewers.

Kakamega Homeboyz will play Tusker in the Mozzart Cup final on July 1. The winner will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

Gor and Tusker are embroiled in a close race for the FKF-PL title, and K'Ogalo could take a big step towards sealing a record 20th league title with victory over Homeboyz on June 17.

K'Ogalo lead the FKF-PL log on 67 points, two more than Tusker. Nzoia Sugar are third on 63 points.

Tough matches

While Gor face Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars in its final two matches, Tusker have a date with Posta Rangers and Vihiga Bullets.

"We will beat Gor Mahia in our next match. We are not interested in whether they will win the league or not. We will play that game like a final and show our true potential in the league. We shall also take it as a training game ahead of the (FKF Cup) Mozzart Cup final match against Tusker," said Shimanyula.

He also dispelled fears among Gor Mahia supporters that he is vouching for Tusker to win the league so that his team can participate in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Should Tusker win the FKF-PL title, Homeboyz will directly qualify to play in the 2024 Caf Confederation Cup while the brewers play in the Caf Champions League.

Top teams will suffer

"We beat AFC Leopards, and we will also beat Gor Mahia in our next league match, and hit Tusker in Mozzart Cup. The top teams will suffer in the hands of Kakamega Homeboyz. I'm not interested in who wins the league, but Homeboyz has to be in the Caf Confederation Cup next season," the big-talking Shimanyula told Nation Sport.

“Let it be known Homeboyz will not help anybody win any title,” added Shimanyula.