Homeboyz thrash Posta Rangers in four-goal thriller

Striker David Odhiambo scored a brace, as visitors Kakamega Homeboyz beat Posta Rangers 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

All the four goals were scored in the first half, Christopher Mbehelo netting Homeboyz's other goal, while Benard Ondiek reduced the deficit for the mailmen.

Following the win, the Kakamega-based side remain seventh on the log with 26 points while Posta are still ranked 13th on 18 points.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti said: “I thank my players for giving their best. Going by how they have played today, considering that we were away, it is very encouraging. We utilised the chances we created and defended well too. The win gives us confidence in our upcoming matches.”

Posta coach Stanley Okumbi said: “All the three goals came from mistakes. I am happy we grew in the game and dominated especially in the second half and we will continue to work hard so that we improve."

Homeboyz threatened immediately through Moses Mudavadi, who failed to beat Posta's goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo from a one-on-one situation.

It did not take long before Homeboyz's bright start paid off, as Mbehelo sent goalkeeper Opiyo the wrong way from the spot in the fourth minute.

Odhiambo doubled Homeboyz's lead in the 23rd minute with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box, putting the visitors on course to their eighth win of the season. After several unsuccessful attempts to reduce the deficit, Posta's efforts paid off in the 37th minute through Ondiek.

But a defensive lapse at the stroke of half time cost the mailmen, as Odhiambo connected to Francis Omondi's delivery into the box, to curl the ball beautifully into the back of the net.

Looking to turn the tide, Posta coach Stanley Okumbi made five changes early in the second half, Calvin Odongo, Alex Luganji, Elvis Osok, Dennis Oalo and Gerishon Likono replaced Evans Maliachi, Jackson Dwang, Simon Mbugua, Suleiman Osam and Josephat Lopaga respectively.

Homeboyz's coach Nicholas Muyoti also rested Stephen Opoku and Mbehelo for Allan Wanga and Shami Mwinyi respectively.

Posta were brighter in the second half, Nambute's header hitting the goal post in the 70th minute, before Oalo wasted a glorious chance moments later by blazing his shot over the bar.