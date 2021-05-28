Homeboyz thrash Posta Rangers in four-goal thriller

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Robert Arot vies with Posta Rangers defender Elvis Osok

Kakamega Homeboyz midfielder Robert Arot (left) vies with Posta Rangers defender Elvis Osok during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Utalii grounds, Nairobi on May 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All the four goals were scored in the first half, Christopher Mbehelo netting Homeboyz's other goal, while Benard Ondiek reduced the deficit for the mailmen
  • It did not take long before Homeboyz's bright start paid off, as Mbehelo sent goalkeeper Opiyo the wrong way from the spot in the fourth minute
  • Odhiambo doubled Homeboyz's lead in the 23rd minute with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box, putting the visitors on course to their eighth win of the season

Striker David Odhiambo scored a brace, as visitors Kakamega Homeboyz beat Posta Rangers 3-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.