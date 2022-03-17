Homeboyz sink Ulinzi to move eight points clear at the top

Kakamega Homeboyz on Thursday extended their lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League with 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

At Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, Posta Rangers rallied from behind to beat Mathare United 3-2 in an entertaining clash.

In Kakamega, Nzoia Sugar continued with their resurgence under new coach Salim Babu by beating bottom placed Vihiga Bullets by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium.

The win saw Homeboyz open an eight point gap at the top after 23 rounds of matches. They have now amassed 49 points with their closest challengers Tusker on 41 points from the same number of matches.

The result means Ulinzi Stars poor show in the league continues as they sit a distant 14th on the log with 26 points.

The win was a big relief for coach Bernard Mwalala who suffered their second defeat of the season when they fell 2-1 to Bandari last weekend.

Ulinzi got off to a flying start and almost took the lead in the second minute after Julius Okutu connected well from Brian Birgen pass but his effort hit the bar before ricocheting out for a goal kick.

The attack awakened Homeboyz who settled in the game with the tie looking balanced between the two sides in the first quarter hour of the game.

Homeboyz got the only goal of the match through Brian Eshihanda's bullet header after he connected well from Stephen Wakanya's free kick.

The goal irked the soldiers who almost replied in the 25th minute after Omar Boraafya picked out Ibrahim Shambi.

But SHambi's shot was punched out by custodian Geoffrey Oputi for a corner which was cleared by Sylvester Owino.

Neither side created a clear cut chance before the break but Ulinzi Stars took control of the midfield forcing Homeboyz to defend in numbers.

Ulinzi made the first change in the first minute of the second half with Stephen Etyang, who was facing his former side, paving way for striker Stephen Wamalwa.

The burly forward together with Mark Bikokwa leads Ulinzi's scoring chart with three goals.

Harun Mwale broke into the left wing and crossed the ball for Wamalwa who controlled well inside the box but his shot went inches wide to the dismay of the soldiers fans at the stadium.

At the hour mark, Mwalala introduced Michael Esabwa for midfielder Chris Masinza to reinforce their attack.

Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Opoku and defender George Odiwuor also joined the fray. The duo's impact was felt as they diluted Ulinzi Stars attack and injected pace for their side in the contest.

Congolese forward Yema Mwana should have made it 2-0 on 82 minutes but squandered a big chance in one on one situation with Ulinzi Stars custodian Jactone Odhiambo.

At Bukhungu, midfielder Felicien Okanda put Nzoia Sugar ahead in the 11th minute from James Kibande's cross.

Nzoia Sugar are still 15th on 25 points but are yet to lose under Salim Babu who has been in charge of seven matches since his appointment early last month.

At Kasarani, Kennedy Ochieng' and Donald Ange were on target for Mathare United while Timothy Otieno, Jackson Dwang' and Brian Otieno scored for the mailmen.

The loss continues to diminish hope of the Slum Boys surviving the axe at the end of the season. They have collected a paltry 11 points from 23 matches.