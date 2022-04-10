Homeboyz restore 10-point lead after Sofapaka draw

Runaway league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz dropped points in their title charge after battling to a 1-1 draw against former champions Sofapaka in a Football Kenya Federation contest staged at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

Forward David Okoth put Homeboyz ahead in the 12th minute, while second half substitute Joe Waithira restored parity for Sofapaka 10 minutes to the end of the contest.

Homeboyz still hold a 10 point lead at the top with nine matches to the end of the 2021/22 season.

Abana ba Ingo have now amassed 53 points from 25 rounds of matches, while Sofapaka are 12th on the log having managed 28 points with a game in hand.

Homeboyz coach Bernard Mwalala castigated his players for laxity.

"This draw has showed my players that the title race is still open. Sofapaka outplayed us in the last quarter of the game. We have to go back and get more serious if we are to win the league," said Mwalala.

Sofapaka coach David Ouma was left fuming saying the level of officiating in the game was below par and it derailed the flow of the game.

"In the first half, Homeboyz should have received two red cards due to reckless tackles. In the second half most of the decisions went against us and this derailed the pace of the game as they resorted to time wasting tactics," said the former Harambee Starlets coach.

It was a quiet first 10 minutes as neither side created any clear cut chances.

Two minutes later, David Okoth scored from a long cross on the left flank, which went straight into the , beating the wrongly positioned Sofapaka custodian Fredrick Odhiambo.

Congolese forward Yema Mwana almost added the second goal at the quarter-hour mark, but his ferocious shot was easily collected by Odhiambo.

Batoto ba Mungu’s first chance came at half hour mark when captain Lawrence Juma raced past Brian Eshihanda's in the Homeboyz half and found Stephen Okola.

However, the forward's powerful shot flew inches over the bar for a goalkick to the dismay of the Sofapaka technical bench.

Homeboyz would have made it 2-0 seven minutes later, but an unmarked Michael Esabwa blasted the ball wide from a one-on-one situation with Odhiambo.

Abana ba Ingoo continued to dominate with Gaetan Masha and Moses Mudavadi missing good opportunities.

At the stroke of half time Mudavadi won a loose ball at the heart of Sofapaka defence, but opted to go for a shot instead of passing the ball to an unmarked Isabwa, who was in a better position to score.

Ouma made the first change on resumption as the attacking duo of Alex Imbusia and Joe Waithira came on for Wilberforce Lugogo and Hansel Ochieng'.

Waithira, who also has seven goals to his name, was yellow carded in the 54th minute for a foul on Evans Maliachi.

Mwalala made his first change in the 61st minute as Raymond Murugi and Ghanaian midfielder Stephen Opoku came on for Isabwa and Gaetan Masha.

Constant attacks from Sofapaka, who camped in their opponents' defence, bore fruit in the 80th minute when Joe Waithira put the ball in the net from custodian Geodfrey Oputi save.

Nickson Omondi squandered a chance to nail the game for Sofapaka in the 88th minute after he shot wide during a goal mouth melee.