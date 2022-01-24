Homeboyz miss chance to extend lead after City Stars draw

New signing Gaetan Masha Monday scored as leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in their second leg of this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Masha, a creative midfielder who joined Homeboyz from Nzoia Sugar last week, put his side on the path to victory with a 73rd minute strike, but City Stars’ speedy winger Rodgers Okumu leveled for the hosts three minutes from time.

The stalemate denied Homeboyz the opportunity to go seven points clear at the top of the 18-team league.

Coach Bernard Mwalala’s side who have just lost once this season, lead with 33 points, five above second-placed Kariobangi Sharks.

City Stars, under former Homeboyz’ coach Nicholas Muyoti, leapfrogged KCB into the third position also on 28 points. KCB are fourth with 28 points.

With the first leg encounter between the two sides held last Thursday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega ending in a 4-4 draw, the return leg was expected to be explosive.

But this time around, the two teams’ defences were mean with few clear scoring opportunities witnessed.

A few kilometers away at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex, troubled Wazito rallied from behind to hold visitors Bandari to a 1-1 draw.

Forward Johanna Mwita had fired Bandari ahead on 43 minutes, but Wazito’s defender Michael Owino scored in extra-time to secure a point for the hosts.

It was coach Fred Ambani’s second match with Wazito after taking over from Francis Kimanzi, who was fired on January 3 due to a string of poor results.

Last Thursday, Ambani guided Wazito to a 2-1 win over Nzoia on his first match back as coach.

Bandari, who have now failed to register a win in their last four league matches, are sixth with 25 points, while Wazito are 15th with 16 points.

Meanwhile, defending champions Tusker continued to lose ground in the title race after battling to a barren draw against newbies Vihiga Bullets at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

The draw saw Tusker take their points tally to 20 with two games in hand and they sit in an unusual 10th position on the log, 13 points behind leaders Homeboyz.

Vihiga Bullets, who lost 2-0 to the brewers last Thursday at the Ruaraka grounds, have now amassed seven points from 16 games and are still rocked at the bottom.

Bullets tactician Juma Abdallah praised his charges for holding the champions and even went ahead to assert that they were tactically superior than the brewers.