Homeboyz miss chance to extend lead after City Stars draw

Silvester Owino

Kakamega Homeboyz's Silvester Owino (right) vies for the ball with Nairobi City Stars' Rodgers Okumu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on January 24, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Victor Otieno  &  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Last Thursday, Ambani guided Wazito to a 2-1 win over Nzoia on his first match back as coach.
  • Bandari, who have now failed to register a win in their last four league matches, are sixth with 25 points, while Wazito are 15th with 16 points.

New signing Gaetan Masha Monday scored as leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars battled to a 1-1 draw in their second leg of this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

