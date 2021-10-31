Homeboyz edge Vihiga Bullets in five-goal thriller

John Omondi (left) of Kariobangi Sharks vies for the ball with Brian Eshihanda of Kakamega Homeboyz

John Omondi (left) of Kariobangi Sharks vies for the ball with Brian Eshihanda of Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground on July 31, 2021. Kakamega Homeboyz won 4-1.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It was also the first time Homeboyz were conceding goals after keeping a clean sheet in the past three wins against Kenya Police, Wazito and Posta Rangers.
  • While Homeboyz are second on 12 points but due to an inferior goal difference to Gor Mahia, Vihiga Bullets are rocked at the tail end of the table with only a point.

Congolese forward Guelord Mwamba bagged a brace as Kakamega Homeboyz went joint top with Gor Mahia after edging out newbies Vihiga Bullets 3-2 in a five-goal thriller Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.