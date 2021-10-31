Homeboyz edge Vihiga Bullets in five-goal thriller

Congolese forward Guelord Mwamba bagged a brace as Kakamega Homeboyz went joint top with Gor Mahia after edging out newbies Vihiga Bullets 3-2 in a five-goal thriller Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

The 31-year-old striker fondly known as Yema Mwana struck in the 29th minute, tapping in a low cross from Moses Mudavadi, before Rashid Kyambade equalised from close range in the 34th minute for the league debutants.

The former Bandari forward would then add the second in 38th minute from a rebound resulting from Mudavadi’s shot after easily beating Bullets custodian Billy Bukhala.

However, Bullets' search for an equaliser ultimately paid off after Michael Isabwa converted from the spot-kick past Geoffrey Oputi in the 77th minute after Homeboyz's Collins Odhiambo had handled the ball inside the box.

Michael Karamor, who recently crossed to Abana ba Ingoo from relegated Western Stima, netted the winner in the 84th minute to ensure coach Bernard Mwalala charges walked away with maximum points.

The win saw Kakamega Homeboyz pile more misery on their neighbours who are are yet to record any win in the top lfight.

They have only collected a point from their barren draw against Bidco United in their league opener on September 26.

It was also the first time Homeboyz were conceding goals after keeping a clean sheet in the past three wins against Kenya Police, Wazito and Posta Rangers.