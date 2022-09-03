Homeboyz edge APS Bomet, KCB stun Gor in friendlies

Despite the kick off of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League being pushed to September 24, top tier clubs continued their preparations for the new season with a series of friendly matches.

Last season's runners-up Kakamega Homeboyz Saturday played host to Administration Police Service Bomet whose promotion to the topflight league was put on hold through an order by the Sport Dispute Tribunal on Friday.

The order also affected Fortune Sacco who finished second behind APS Bomet in the National Super League (NSL).

Kakamega Homeboyz, under acting coach Edward Manoah beat APS Bomet 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

New recruit Levis Okello who crossed over from neighbours Nzoia Sugar, bagged a double while Evans Maliachi replied for the policemen.

While Okello was the top scorer for Nzoia Sugar with 10 goals last season after joining the cane cutters from Vihiga Bullets, Maliachi was at Kakamega Homeboyz and recently joined APS Bomet.

“This friendlies help our new players to gel well and familiarise with the new ones in the squad. From the way we played against Kakamega Homeboyz and the build up matches we have had so far, I’m convinced that we are on the right track,” said APS Bomet coach Charles Odera.

Despite Homeboyz losing some of the key players, Manoah is confident those who have joined will raise the bar higher. Last weekend, Homeboyz drew 2-2 with Nzoia Sugar at the same venue.

Record FKF-PL champions Gor Mahia lost 2-1 to KCB at Absa grounds in Nairobi. Forward Benson Omala was on target for K’Ogalo while James Mazembe and former Gogo Boys forward Edmond Erick were on target for the bankers.

Others who have been acquired by experienced KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno are Hillary Ojiambo (Soy United), Bramwell Kipkorir (Society 43 Nakuru), Kennedy Owino (Wazito) and Haniff Wesonga straight from high school.

Nicholas Kipkirui, Francis Kairo, Harun Mwale, Kevin Otieno, Danson Chetambe, and Byrne Omondi have also joined the club.

“We are improving in each game and I can attest that the players we promoted from our youth team are doing well. We want to build the team so that when the league kicks off it will be very competitive,” said Gor Mahia Irish Coach Johnathan McKinistry.