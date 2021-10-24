Homeboyz, City Stars extend good starts in FKF-PL

Nairobi City Stars

Nairobi City Stars players celebrate their goal against Bidco United during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Thika Sub County Stadium on October 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Forward John Mwangi ensured the 2008 champions bagged the maximum points with a superb goal in the 78th minute of the contest.
  • Mathare had lost its first two matches against Bandari and Ulinzi Stars, but beat Sofapaka 2-1 last weekend.

Kakamega Homeboyz continued with their perfect start to the 2021/22 season as they upset 10 man Posta Rangers 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

