Homeboyz, City Stars extend good starts in FKF-PL

Kakamega Homeboyz continued with their perfect start to the 2021/22 season as they upset 10 man Posta Rangers 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Posta Rangers, under the tutelage of former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi, came into the match having won their last three games against Kariobangi Sharks, Vihiga Bullets and Bandari respectively.

Francis Omondi put Abana ba Ingoo ahead in the 11th minute from a close range shot past Rangers custodian Kelvin Opiyo. David Odhiambo added the second one in the 89th minute, moments after Kennedy Odhiambo was handed his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card for a foul play.

At the Thika Sub County Stadium, Nicholas Kipkirui and second half substitute Erick Ombija struck in the 55th and 59th minutes respectively as Nairobi City Stars won 2-0 against Bidco United to continue with their impressive run in the new season.

The loss saw coach Anthony Akhulia’s Bidco United continue their wait for a win in the new season having lost to Bandari and drawn against Vihiga Bullets and Ulinzi Stars.

Wazito threw away a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in another league match.

Captain Elly Asieche gave coach Francis Kimanzi’s charges the lead from the spot in the 18th minute after Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Olangó had fouled striker Michael ‘Wise’ Otieno inside the box. However, Fortune Omoto rounded Wazito custodian Omar Adisa to equalise for Sharks in the 54th minute.

Former champions Mathare United also made it two wins in a row after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Tthe Slum Boys took the lead in the 21st minute through Martin Nderitu’s long strange strike, but the hosts replied at the stroke of half time via Hassan Beja’s goal.

Forward John Mwangi ensured the 2008 champions bagged the maximum points with a superb goal in the 78th minute of the contest.