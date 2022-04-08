Homeboyz begin last march to title glory with Sofapaka clash

Run-away league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz will be looking to consolidate their advantage as Tusker host Gor Mahia in Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches slated for this weekend.

Homeboyz, who enjoy a 10-point gap at the top, will be away to struggling Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex on Sunday while Tusker host K’Ogalo on Saturday at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Fresh thumping Kenya Police 3-0 last weekend, AFC Leopards will also be at Thika Sub County Stadium against relegation-threatened Wazito on Sunday.

The clash between defending champions Tusker and Gor promises to be a cracker as both teams are separated by a point and have trained their sights on Homeboyz with only 10 matches to the end of the season.

The brewers are tied at 42 points with Nairobi City Stars, both sides having played 24 matches. Gor are a point behind them but with a game in hand as they await the outcome of an appeal they lodged at Sports Dispute Tribunal over the abandoned clash against Vihiga Bullets back in February.

Gor appealed the decision of the FKF Caretaker committee to hand Bullets maximum points after the game aborted at half time due to crowd trouble.

Last time Gor and Tusker met was in the Super Cup tie at the beginning of the season which ended in 1-1 draw in regular time but the brewers went on to emerge victorious in the penalty shoot-out.

There will be no clear favourites as head-to-head record in the past five matches shows each side has won twice with one match ending in a draw.

For Tusker, they will be banking on their top scorer Tanzanian international Joshua Ibrahim who has netted eight goals this season. Joshua was reprimanded by coach Robert Matano last weekend after he failed to return to the country in time from national team duty in Tanzania. He missed their last outing against KCB.

Tusker is currently one of the in-form teams with a fluid midfield and solid defence that has conceded the least number of goals (13) in the league. Youngsters, Eric Zakayo and Stewart Omondi have stood out in midfield and the latter was even on target in the 1-1 draw against KCB.

Gor will be banking on midfielder Peter Lwasa and forward George "Blackberry" Odhiambo who have netted seven and six times respectively. Odhiambo scored in their last two games which were back-to-back wins against Wazito.

Homeboyz have scored the highest numbers of goals in the league (42) and will be banking on attacking trio of Yema Mwana (nine goals), David Okoth (eight goals) and Michael Isabwa (six goals) against Sofapaka. Batoto ba Mungu are now under the tutelage of David Ouma who was elevated to the head coach role following the exit of Ken Odhiambo two weeks ago.

Homeboyz need to win seven of the remaining 10 matches to secure their first ever league title. Abana ba Ingo have only lost twice this season and this came against FC Talanta in January and Bandari last month.

“We have to continue fighting, the title is already in sight by 70 percent and we need to work on the remaining 30 percent to win it. That is why we can’t afford to lose to Sofapaka,” winger Isabwa told Nation Sport.

For AFC Leopards, a win against Wazito will push them to ninth on the log if FC Talanta draw or lose to Kenya Police. Cliff Nyakeya, Johnmark Makwatta and youngster Kayci Odhiambo are some of the players at the den who have impressed in recent matches.

Fixtures (All matches start at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kariobangi Sharks v KCB (Kasarani Annex, 3.30pm)

Tusker v Gor Mahia (Thika, 3.30 pm)

Bidco United v Posta Rangers (Thika, 1pm)

Kenya Police v Talanta (Nyayo)

Mathare United v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars v Ulinzi Stars (Ruaraka)

Nzoia Sugar v Bandari (Sudi)

Sofapaka v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex)