Homeboyz, Bandari share spoils in dramatic clash

Bandari players scale the wall of Bukhungu Stadium after chaos broke out during their FFKF-PL match against Kakamega Homeboyz on November 7, 2021.

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

What you need to know:

  • Homeboyz tactician Bernard Mwalala bemoaned missed chances, saying it was a game they would have won with a bigger margin.
  • “My players attacked well, created chances but were denied by the Bandari defence which is also a good side considering they are one of the top performing teams currently in the league,” said Mwalala, who has also coached Bandari before.

Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari missed the chance to go top after playing out to 1-1 draw in an ill-tempered Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

