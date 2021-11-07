Homeboyz, Bandari share spoils in dramatic clash

Kakamega Homeboyz and Bandari missed the chance to go top after playing out to 1-1 draw in an ill-tempered Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

A win for either would have seen their point tally rise to 15, one above leaders Gor Mahia who battled to 1-1 draw against Kenya Police at MISC Kasarani on Saturday.

Bandari took an early lead in the fifth minute when Benjamin Murimi tapped the ball in past Homeboyz custodian Geoffrey Oputi from Harambee Stars winger Abdallah Hassan’s free kick.

Defender Brian Eshihanda snatched an equaliser for the hosts in the 62nd minute via a bullet header from forward David Okoth’s cross on the right flank.

Former Bandari man Guelord Mwamba fondly known as Yema Mwana missed a couple of chances which could have titled the game in favour Abana ba Ingo

Homeboyz's George Odiwuor missed a penalty in the 93rd minute after a fine save by Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika to deny the host all the three points.

Both Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz have amassed 12 points but the latter is still unbeaten in the league.

Following the draw Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz are now the third and fourth respectively, but have same number of points with second placed Nairobi City Stars, who thumped league debutants Vihiga Bullets 4-0 at the Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

The match was tense from the onset with Bandari tactician Casa Mbungo being booked in the ninth minute for exchanging harsh words with the center referee.

There were chaotic scenes after the match between Homeboyz fans and a few Bandari fans with police forced to contain the situation.

“We are in chaos and this is not good for football,” Mbung’o told Nation Sport.

Bandari posted on its social media platform that one of its fans had been seriously injured and was being taken to the hospital

Homeboyz tactician Bernard Mwalala bemoaned missed chances, saying it was a game they would have won with a bigger margin.