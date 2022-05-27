Homeboyz aim for the stars as AFC Leopards visit Kakamega

Kakamega Homeboyz have a chance to go three points clear at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table when they host AFC Leopards on Sunday at the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega.

Homeboyz are joint top with Tusker on 57 points but have an inferior goal difference to the Brewers, who are action this weekend.

Tusker were due to play relegated Mathare United this weekend. Mathare were kicked out of the league for failing to honour three matches.

Three matches have been lined up Saturday while five matches are on the cards on Sunday.

Bandari, who are only four points adrift of the league leaders, will be away to struggling Ulinzi Stars on Saturday at Kericho Green Stadium.

Record champions Gor Mahia take on Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Sunday.

Avoiding defeat against on-form Leopards will see Homeboyz take charge of the title race with their other two remaining fixtures pitting them against FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks.

Tusker on the other hand still have Bidco United and Posta Rangers to contend with before the season ends on June 11.

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma told Nation Sport they are taking the game seriously are not interested on whether Homeboyz are on the verge of winning their first ever title or not.

“The two clubs have a huge fan base in Western Kenya and they are our younger brothers but in football there is no brotherhood. Can we travel all the way from Nairobi to Kakamega to dish out a game? The title race is their issue but to us a win is all we are targeting since we are aiming for a top-five finish,” said Juma, a former Kenyan international.

On the other hand, Homeboyz captain Moses Mudavadi and forward Michael Isabwa say the biggest hurdle in the three remaining matches is the clash against AFC Leopards.

“We are under pressure to perform but I’m confident that if we win on Sunday, then the title will be ours to lose. What is important is that we play Leopards with composure and confidence so as to win,” said Isabwa, who has six goals to his name this season.

For Mudavadi, dropping points against Leopards is not an option though he acknowledges that the matches against Talanta and Sharks are also crucial in their title quest.

“All matches are now like a final to us but we have to start by bagging maximum points in at least two of them and also win big because the title can as well be decided on goal difference,” said Mudavadi.

AFC Leopards have not beaten Homeboyz since February last year. Out of the last five meetings, Homeboyz have won twice, Leopards once with two matches ending in a draw.

At the tail end of the table, Nzoia Sugar (27 points), Wazito (25) and Vihiga Bullets (21) will be battling to evade the axe when they face KCB, Bidco United and Sofapaka respectively.

“We have to win all the remaining matches to be safe because our opponents in the survival race can also pull a surprise. We got a draw against Tusker last weekend and showed a lot of fighting spirit which we also need in our next matches,” said Nzoia Sugar tactician Salim Babu.

Against Ulinzi, Bandari will be looking to stretch their winning streak to eight games.

Bandari coach Anthony Kimani said they are also targeting the title and could edge out Homeboyz and Tusker if the two continue to drop points.

“We are looking closely at our rivals in the title race, and we might cause an upset if one or any of them slides," said Kimani.

Fixtures (All matches kicks off at 3pm unless stated)

Today

Kenya Police v Rangers (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Sofapaka v Vihiga Bullets (Kasarani Annex)

Ulinzi v Bandari (Kericho Green Stadium)

Tomorrow

Nzoia Sugar v KCB (Sudi Stadium)

Kakamega Homeboyz v AFC Leopards (Bukhungu Stadium)

FC Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks (Ruaraka)

Wazito v Bidco United ( Nyayo National Stadium)