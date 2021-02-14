Holders Bandari, Leopards, Sofapaka advance in Betway Cup

Elvis Rupia scored a hat-trickas AFC Leopards Sunday thrashed minnows Tiki FC 6-0 at the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Taita Taveta to progress to Round of 32 of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup.

Defending champions Bandari and Sofapaka also kept alive their dreams of featuring in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup by winning their respective matches.

Leopards, who have lifted the cup eight times, fielded a strong side against the FKF Division Two side. Lethal attacker Rupia, captain Robinson Kamura, Jaffery Owiti and Austine Odhiambo being some of the common faces in the day’s starting line-up.

And by halftime, Ingwe were done with the business as they were 5-0 up with FKF-PL December player of the month Rupia, making ammends for a missed penalty with goals in the fifth, seventh and 42nd minutes. Mwendwa, Clyde Senaji and Owiti scored Leopards’ other goals in the 16th, 45th and 58th minutes respectively.

But the best performer was Tiki goalkeeper George Odhiambo, who besides saving Rupia’s penalty in the first minute, made six brilliant saves in the second half.

“As Leopards, we take every match seriously and that is why the coach fielded a strong team. In football there is never a smaller team, so we just did what is expected from us,” said Kamura.

Tiki’s coach Sydney Achuchi conceded defeat, saying Leopards is a top flight side.

“There is nothing to regret about the loss, they (Leopards) are above us. I noticed some loopholes, which I’m going to work on ahead of our league matches,” said Achuchi.

At St. Sebastian Park in Muranga, Bandari, the 2019 champions, survived a scare before winning 4-3 against National Super League side Murang’a Seals in post-match penalties. The two teams had battled to a 2-2 draw in normal time of the tough clash, with Muranga rallying from behind twice to hold the dockers.

William Wadri and Benjamin Murimi scored for Bandari, while John Kiplangat and Fabian Bathez were Muranga’s scorers.

Last season’s FKF-PL top scorer Timothy Otieno opened his account with Sofapaka, when he struck in the 48th minute to help “Batoto ba Mungu” to a 1-0 win over Kitale All Stars.

The match was Otieno’s second since he joined the 2009 FKF-PL champions during this transfer window from Zambia’s Napsa Stars. Bidco United and Posta Rangers also qualified for the round 32 thanks to victories in their respective matches.