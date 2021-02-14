Holders Bandari, Leopards, Sofapaka advance in Betway Cup

Bandari's Wiiliam Wadri (second right) celebrates his goal against Muranga Seals with teammates during their Round of 64 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup match at the St. Sebastian Park in Muranga on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Bandari FC

By  Victor Otieno  &  ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

What you need to know:

  • The match was Otieno’s second since he joined the 2009 FKF-PL champions during this transfer window from Zambia’s Napsa Stars. Bidco United and Posta Rangers also qualified for the round 32 thanks to victories in their respective matches. 
  • At Approved School in Kakamega, Bidco trounced Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology 6-5 in post-match penalties after tying 1-1 in normal time. For Rangers, they thumped Rware 3-0 at Ruringu Stadium in Nyeri.

Elvis Rupia scored a hat-trickas AFC Leopards Sunday thrashed minnows Tiki FC 6-0 at the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Taita Taveta to progress to Round of 32 of the 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup.

