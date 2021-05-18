Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Hodgson to step down as Palace boss at end of season

In this file photo taken on May 16, 2021 Crystal Palace's English manager Roy Hodgson arrives for their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in south London. Manager Roy Hodgson has said on May 18, 2021 he will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Photo credit: John Walton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Palace fans will recall Hodgson's first season in charge with particular affection.
  • He was appointed early in the 2017-18 campaign, Palace were pointless and had failed to score during their opening four league games after a disastrous start to life under Frank De Boer.

London

