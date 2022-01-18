History awaits as female referees to take charge of Afcon match

  • Eddy Maillet, CAF’s Head of Referees, said the new development is a result of the continental football body’s clear commitment and investment to improve and advance the standard of refereeing in Africa. 
  • “We are super proud of Salima because she has had to work exceptionally hard to be where she is today,” Eddy Maillet is quoted in a statement on CAF’s website.

Rwandan-born referee Salima Rhadia Mukansanga will Tuesday make history when she officiates the group stage game between Zimbabwe and Guinea at the ongoing delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, becoming the first woman to referee a match at men’s continental football tournament.

