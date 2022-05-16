High Court orders CS Amina to file evidence in FKF committee case

The High Court has given Sports CS Amina Mohamed five days to file evidence in a case seeking to kick out the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Transition Committee she appointed last Friday.

However, Lady Justice Hedwiq Ong’udi did not grant temporary orders stopping the Justice Ringera led committee from assuming office.

In his petition, Joseph Kariuki Njenga claims CS Amina violated both the Sports Act and the constitution in recycling the Justice Ringera led committee to oversee football activities.

Justice Ong’udi directed lawyer Eric Thuita for Njenga, to serve the CS and the Attorney General Paul Kihara, who have been named as respondents, with the court papers within two days.

She directed the case be mentioned before Justice Antony Mrima on May 25, 2022 for further directions and fixing of hearing dates of the suit.

Njenga wants the court to grant a conservatory order suspending the new mandate granted to Justice Ringera’s committee.

“Upon perusal of the petition and notice of motion filed by the petitioner (Joseph Njenga) dated May 13, 2022, I am satisfied they are urgent and are hereby certified as such.”

Upon receipt of the court papers, Justice Ringera’s committee has been directed to answer the issues raised by Njenga within five days.

In the suit, Njenga laments the appointment of the new committee, “is shrouded with secrecy and express violation of the principles of transparency.”

He accuses the CS of contravening Articles 10 and 232 of Constitution which requires observance of national values and good governance.

“The appointment was non-competitive/not-merit based thus a contravention of the principles of public appointments,” states Njenga.

He further claims Justice Ringera, Maurice Oyugi, Michael Michemi, Ali Amuor, Neddy Atieno, who have been named as interested parties amongst others, sdid not apply for the positions they were appointed, and that no interviews were conducted to test their aptness.

The freshly appointed committee has been mandated to oversee the management of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) for a term of five weeks from May 11, 2022.

It replaced the FKF Caretaker Committee which assumed office on November 11 2021 for a period of six months.