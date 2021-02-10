Teen sensation Henry Meja wins monthly award

Teen sensation Henry Meja is Tusker's Player of the Month for January.

The 19-year-old hit-man was handed a Sh10,000 shopping voucher by the club's treasurer Ben Ochieng.

Meja struck four times in January and added one assist to his name. The goals came against Kakamega Homeboyz, Kariobangi Sharks (two) and Zoo while he also provided an assisted in the 4-2 win over Sharks.

“I feel really happy to get this award. I couldn’t have done it without the help of my teammates and the technical bench and I thank them for that. I have been working hard in training and the results have been visible on the pitch,” Meja is quoted as saying by the club's official website.

“Now I need to work harder because I have set the bar high and I need to maintain it.”

Coach Robert Matano warned the teenage striker not to rest on his laurels.

“I am happy for him because he has worked hard for it, but I don’t want it to get into his head and relax. He got the award because he performed and for him to get another award, he needs to continue performing. He is a good boy and a good player,” Matano said.

“I want to thank the management for this initiative. It is going to motivate the players to work hard and that will be beneficial to the team in the long run.”