Heartbreak for Olunga, Al Duhail as Al Sadd win Qatar Cup

Al Duhail striker Michael Olunga scores from the penalty spot during their Amir Cup Round of 16 clash against Al Ahli Doha at the Al Arabi Stadium on January 25, 2021.

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Al Duhail were thrashed 4-0 by the same opponents in Qatar Cup final last year.

Michael 'Engineer' Olunga's dream of winning a silverware on his debut season with Al Duhail was dealt another blow after losing 2-0 against Al Sadd in the Qatar Cup final at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Friday.

