Heartbreak for Olunga, Al Duhail as Al Sadd win Qatar Cup

Michael 'Engineer' Olunga's dream of winning a silverware on his debut season with Al Duhail was dealt another blow after losing 2-0 against Al Sadd in the Qatar Cup final at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Friday.

Sabri Lamouchi's Al Duhail, who are on the brink of losing out on the Qatar Stars League title to runaway leaders Al Sadd, bit the dust against Xavi Hernandez's side after Baghdad Bounedjah punished them in the one-sided final.

Al Duhail were thrashed 4-0 by the same opponents in Qatar Cup final last year. They came into this year's final needing to throw everything on the pitch to snap Al Sadd's nine-match winning streak but could not just match their guests who dominated from start to finish.

Algerian forward Bounedjah opened the scoring with an acrobatic finish in the eighth minute after a poor clearance and block from Al Duhail defense.

Al Duhail were without defender Ahmed Yasser, who media reports in the gulf on Thursday had said he tested positive for coronavirus.

Kenyan international forward Olunga along with Ismail Muhammad were introduced at the start of the second half for Karim Boudaif and Ali Karami, but could not revive the hopes of Al Duhail.

Any fightback was quashed by Bounedjah's cool finish after he got a defense splitting pass and lobbed past the advancing keeper in the 77th minute.

The only hope left for Al Duhail to win a domestic trophy is now in the Amir Cup. They face Al Shamal on March 2 in one of the quarter-final matches. Al Sadd re also in the competition. Hernandez's side will take on Al Gharafa on March 3.

With Al Sadd sweeping the Qatar Cup and needing just two points from their remaining five matches to be crowned league champions, Al Duhail are starring at a trophy-less season at home unless they pull it off in Amir Cup.

Olunga joined Al Duhail already having suffered a heartbreak with Kashiwa Reysol after losing Levain Cup on January 4 against FC Tokyo in the final. He left the Japanese side for Al Duhail on January 12.