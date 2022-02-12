Late Havertz penalty secures Chelsea Club World Cup title

Chelsea's players celebrate with their trophy after winning the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup final match against Brazil's Palmeiras at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Karim Sahib | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Romelu Lukaku's superb header gave the European champions the lead on 54 minutes but Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot for the Copa Libertadores winners just past the hour in Abu Dhabi
  • Havertz, the hero in the Champions League final against Manchester City, was Chelsea's match-winner again as he converted a penalty on 117 minutes awarded following a VAR review
  • Chelsea got the late breakthrough when Luan was penalised for blocking Cesar Azpilicueta's volley with his arm

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 

