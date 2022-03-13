Havertz eases Chelsea gloom as late winner sinks Newcastle

Kai Havertz

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 13, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea were still wearing shirts with the Three logo despite the mobile phone company's request for the them to be removed.
  • That defiance extended to the players, although Newcastle almost snatched the lead as Dan Burn's header glanced narrowly wide before Miguel Almiron's fierce volley forced a sprawling save from Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy.
  • Havertz settled it in the 89th minute, taking a superb touch to control Jorginho's sublime long pass before slotting past Martin Dubravka to spark a fist-pumping celebration from Tuchel.

London

