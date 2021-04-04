Harun Mwale: Playing for Harambee Stars is a very special feeling

When Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee named eight defenders to the national team for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying matches against Egypt and Togo, one of them was Ulinzi player Harun Mwale.

Harun, the younger brother of Nzoia Sugar’s right-back, Moses Mwale, is the newest member from Ulinzi Stars to join the national team. The other Ulinzi Stars player in the national team is first-choice goalkeeper, James Saruni.

Kenya defender Harun Mwale (right) crosses the ball under pressure from Tanzania's Salum Abdallah during their international friendly match at Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021.

The late call up of Mwale was not a big surprise because the defender has in recent times demonstrated his ability in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, however, he had not received the recognition he deserves.

Football-mad Kenyans will be keenly waiting to see how he performs in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers after doing duty for Kenya during Stars’ 2-1 away victory in Lome against Togo in the Afcon qualifiers last month.

As a budding player, Mwale was selected in Kenya’s squad for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations Under 23 qualifier against Mauritius.

However, what would have been his launching pad as a potential star turned out to be a false start because he was dropped at the last minute.

The former student of Menengai High School, where he studied between 2012 and 2015, has developed into one of the most dependable left full-backs for Ulinzi. His rock solid defensive acumen have endeared him to Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso.

Mwale makes attacking forays into the opposing half from left-back, coupled with physics-defying free kicks and attacking prowess. Mwale has scored two crucial goals that gifted Ulinzi important league points.

One of the things you will easily notice about Mwale is his steadiness with the ball, and superb police marking of opposing attackers which make him command presence in the Ulinzi defence.

At just 25-years-old, Mwale, a civilian player for Ulinzi, appears poised for great things if he maintains his consistency.

"My dream is to help Harambee Stars qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and to turn professional," said Mwale, moments after arriving in his home town Nakuru from Afcon duty in Togo.

Ulinzi Stars left-back Harun Mwale (right) vies for the ball with AFC Leopards forward Peter Thiong'o during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 24, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya start their World Cup campaign Uganda on June 5 or 6 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, and Mwale is expected to play a key role.

Mwale, the firstborn in a family of two boys, previously played for National Super League side St Joseph Football Club of Nakuru. He then joined Ulinzi at the tail of the 2017 Kenya Premier League season after he was spotted by former Ulinzi tactician Dunstan Nyaudo.

The fast-rising Mwale started playing football in 2013 while in Form Two at Menengai High School. He helped Menengai to qualify for the regional championships in Kapenguria, West Pokot County.

"We bowed out in the quarter-finals. The regional championship was an eye opener for me, as I tested competitive football and this prepared me for top-flight football as four years later I joined Ulinzi,” said the soft-spoken Mwale.

Menengai High School was once a football powerhouse in the region in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. In the past the school produced stars such as former Kisumu Posta players Joseph Odera, Peter "Kasskass" Kamau, James Odawa, Lucas Ogolla, and the late Sammy Abidah, among others.

Nzoia Sugar right back Moses Mwale (left) challenges Bandari FC forward William Wadri during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at KPA Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa on March 6, 2021. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Mwale said his selection to Harambee Stars was a big motivation because he did not expect to be picked as one of the defenders.

"When coach Mulee named me in the squad, that was the happiest moment for me as a football player. It was a big honour to me, my family and my fans. It was a good feeling to know that my hard work has finally been recognised," said Mwale.

From left: Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee consults with his assistants Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya during their friendly match against Tanzania at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Coach Mulee introduced Mwale as a substitute in the 62nd minute during Stars’ Afcon qualifier against Togo. Stars beat Togo but they did not qualify for the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon next year.

"We didn't qualify for the Afcon finals in Cameroon next year but the 28 minutes I played will remain my most memorable moments on the pitch," said Mwale.

"It was a match full of tension as Togo were playing at home but I put my best foot forward in the last quarter to ensure Kenya won the match. However, our win was not enough to propel us to Afcon finals," explained Mwale.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper James saruni stretches to make a save during their training at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2021 on the eve of their friendly match with South Sudan. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Mwale made his debut and played the entire match as Kenya beat Tanzania's Taifa Stars 2-1 in an international friendly match played at Nyayo National Stadium on March 15.

"These two international matches were a big exposure for me and I picked valuable lessons including confidence, working hard as there are many potential young players who are capable of making the national team," said the defender.

Mwale is a great admirer of Austrian professional footballer David Alaba who plays for German giants Bayern Munich.

Mwale said one of the offensive players who give him anxious moments in the Kenyan Premier League is Bandari winger, Abdallah Hassan, who scored a goal against Egypt in their 1-1 draw Afcon qualifier in Nairobi on March 25.

"Hassan is an aggressive winger and if you're unsteady he could cause havoc in your defence," said Mwale, who grew up playing football at the sprawling Kwa Rhonda slums in Nakuru West.

He said his most memorable match so far at Ulinzi was last season against Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani in February just before the pandemic.

"It was a tough match and I scored the goal that enabled us to win the match 3-2,” said Mwale.

He said that his dream is to play professional football adding: “I hope I will maintain my current form and when my tour of duty at Ulinzi Stars comes to an end, I will be ripe for the international arena."

Mwale singles out striker Elvis Nandwa as his all-time favourite player at Ulinzi.

“Nandwa is a team player and I love his striking and ball distribution skills,” he said.