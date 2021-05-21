Harry Kane hints at Man City move

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Carlos Vinicius Alves Morais

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (left) celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Carlos Vinicius Alves Morais during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kane has reportedly told Spurs he wants to leave at the end of the season and the England captain has been linked with City, Manchester United and Chelsea
  • Kane has now raised the prospect of a move to Pep Guardiola's title winners, naming City's De Bruyne as a perfect team-mate
  • Kane has scored 165 Premier League goals, 95 behind all-time top scorer Alan Shearer, and he wants to topple the former Blackburn and Newcastle striker


London

