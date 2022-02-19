Harry Kane doubles lifts Spurs past Man City to blow title race open

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (second right) celabrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during their English Premier League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2022.
 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Kane's header deep into stoppage time seconds after the hosts had levelled through Riyad Mahrez's penalty inflicted City's first league defeat in 16 games.
  • Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

Manchester, United Kingdom

