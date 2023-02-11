Harambee Stars to resume international football in March

After more than one year of inactivity, Harambee Stars are set to return to action in March with two friendly matches against Burundi.

According to Football Kenya Federation (FKF), the matches will be played in Nairobi on March 25 and 28.

Turkish tactician Engin Firat will be in charge of the national team.

It was only last month that FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno made public that the federation had extended Firat’s contract for three years up to 2026.

In a statement on Saturday, Otieno said the return of the team to action is a positive development for the country.

“Football is coming back from a very difficult period. We have missed big opportunities for both men and women. These friendlies are the first step in rebuilding the team and getting us ready for competitive international football,” said Otieno.

Firat said: “It is important to keep the team engaged, to keep working so that we are able to play at a good level when we return,” he said.

The players will enter camp on March 17.

Harambee Stars was last in action on November 15, 2021 when they beat neighbours Rwanda 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium in a Group 'E' 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Kenya finished third in the pool to miss out on the final phase of the qualifiers.

Firat’s last match as Harambee Stars coach was their clash with Rwanda.

Then, his two-month contract with the national team was coming to an end while the football management in the country was under FKF Caretaker Committee that was appointed by former Sports CS Amina Mohamed after she disbanded FKF on corruption allegations.

The FKF Caretaker Committee that was headed by Justice retired Aaron Ringera did not renew his contract despite him being open to continuing with the job.

It was CS Amina’s decision to replace FKF with a Caretaker Committee that led to Kenya’s suspension by Fifa from all its football activities on February 24 last year.

As a result, Harambee Stars was barred from competing in any international tournament including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.