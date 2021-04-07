Harambee Stars rise in Fifa rankings

Kenya's striker Elvis Rupia celebrates his goal during their international friendly match against South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium on March 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Jacob "Ghost" Mulee's charges began the international break with victory in friendly matches against lowly South Sudan (1-0) and Tanzania (2-1) on March 13 and 15 respectively
  • Kenya then held Egypt to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi on March 25 before beating Togo 2-1 on March 29 in what was their final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier
  • Belgium stays on top followed by world champions France, Brazil, European champions Portugal and Spain in that order


Kenya is up two spots to 102 in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Wednesday.

