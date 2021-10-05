Harambee Stars put on brave face against star-studded Mali

Harambee Stars training

Harambee Stars players are taken through their paces during their training session at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi on October 01, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo, highly-rated Al Ahly midfielder Aliou Dieng are among the high profile players in the 26-man squad named by coach Mohamed Magassouba for the back-to-back Kenya matches
  • Stars will hold their last training session in the match venue Wednesday evening ahead of the must-win match which Stars have to reap maximum points to proceed to the final round of the qualifiers
  • Mali lead Group "E" on four points while Kenya and Uganda have two points each after recording two draws in their first two qualifiers

Harambee Stars will be seeking the first ever win against much fancied Mali when the two teams clash in a Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier in Morocco on Thursday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.