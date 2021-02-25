Harambee Stars to play three friendly matches before Afcon qualifiers

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee believes the upcoming friendly matches will offer the local-based players a perfect chance to gauge themselves ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kenya will play three friendly matches as a build-up to their 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt scheduled for March 22 and 30 respectively.

Mulee said Kenya will welcome neighbours South Sudan in Nairobi on March 13, before facing-off with Tanzania on March 15 and 18. South Sudan and Tanzania will also be preparing for their respective matches in the qualifying phase.

“We have not had a friendly match with the local based players. The matches will be a test on how ready they are for the big matches," said Mulee.

Twenty eight players have been training since February 8 in preparation for the matches against Togo and Egypt.

Tusker youngster Henry Meja was included in the squad following his impressive performances in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League where he has scored eight goals for the league leaders.

Kariobangi Sharks have the highest representation in camp with six players led by leading scorer Erick Kapaito. Others are goalkeeper Brian Bwire, defenders Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari and Bonface Onyango as well as winger James Mazembe.

KCB has also contributed six players with defender Nahashon Alembi the notable inclusion from the bankers who are second in the league.

Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna and KCB midfield maestro Michael Mutinda have been rewarded for their impressive start to the season. In-form AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia is also part of the team.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Daniel Sakari, Samuel Olwande, Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino, Baraka Badi, Nahashon Alembi (KCB)

Midfielders

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna, John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Michael Mutinda, Reagan Otieno (KCB), Kevin Kimani, Musa Masika (Wazito), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards