Harambee Stars to play three friendly matches before Afcon qualifiers

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee reacts on the touchline during their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2020.

  • Kenya will play three friendly matches as a build-up to their 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt scheduled for March 22 and 30 respectively.
  • Mulee said Kenya will welcome neighbours South Sudan in Nairobi on March 13, before facing-off with Tanzania on March 15 and 18.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee believes the upcoming friendly matches will offer the local-based players a perfect chance to gauge themselves ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

