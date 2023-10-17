We’re on right trajectory, coach Firat tells naysayers

Kenya men’s national football team coach, Turkish Engin Firat, reckons it is only a matter of time before the team becomes a force to reckon with in Africa.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars battled to a 2-2 draw with highly ranked Russia in an international friendly match on Monday night at the Titanic Sports Complex in Antalya, Turkey.

Midfielder Anthony Akumu and forward Masud Juma scored for Harambee Stars in the 16th and 36th minutes of the match respectively, while Russia’s goals came through Aleksandr Sobolev and Ivan Oblyakov in the eighth and 89th minutes respectively.

Related Harambee Stars coach Firat scoffs at critics after Russia draw Football

According to latest Fifa rankings, Russia, who hosted the 2018 World Cup, are placed 39th, while Harambee Stars are ranked a distant 109th.

Speaking after the match, coach Firat said that he was impressed with his team’s performance in the match, adding that it is a sign that the team was improving.

“I know that many expected that in this game, we could be scored five or six goals. I am happy that we disappointed these people to show that we are on a good path to competing with the other big teams. I hope that we can take this (form) to the qualifiers of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, and the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” said the coach.

Kenya were using the match to prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifier matches, which begin next month with a fixture against Gabon away on November 13.

Kenya is in Group ‘F’ with Cote de’ Ivoire who will host the delayed 2023 Afcon next year, Burundi, Gambia, Gabon and Seychelles.

Last month, Harambee Stars stunned hosts Qatar 2-1 and lost by a solitary goal to South Sudan in Nairobi in friendly matches.

On Monday, Firat also heaped praises on Harambee Stars right-back Rooney Onyango following his impressive national team debut. Despite being fielded in the match as an offensive player, the Gor Mahia man was superb in the draw.

He clocked 88 minutes before being replaced by Tusker defender Daniel Sakari.

“Like I have said before, if somebody is working well, and really deserves to play, then he will play,” the coach said.

“This is what happened with Rooney, he is not somebody who is pushed by the media or other people, he is only concentrating on football, he is a player with good potential, he is ready to work on it, and therefore I am happy that we won one more player.”

Heading into the friendly match against the highly ranked Russia, Onyango, 22, vowed to replicate the top form he has shown while at Gor Mahia for Harambee Stars in order to be a regular starter in the national team.

“It is a dream come true for me to have worn the national team colours. I’m very happy to have been chosen to represent my country because it is not only an honour but also a sign of progress in my football career,” he told Nation Sport early this month.

“Currently I’m in good form for my club and playing well but I now have to replicate this performance in the national team. If I get a chance to play against Russia, I will give it my all,” Onyango, who won the Kenya National Secondary School Games football title with Passenga High School in 2015 in Machakos, said before the match.

He joined Gor Mahia in June from Elite Falcons in the United Arab Emirates.

He has previously played for Thika United (2019), Gusii United (2020) and Wazito (2022).

Coach Firat also said he is happy with how his team played against the highly ranked Russia.

Elsewhere, as part of the preparations towards a successful 2023 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, CAF in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee (COCAN) will conduct a five-day inspection mission in a number of cities that will host the competition next year.

The delegation will visit four cities: San Pedro, Korhogo, Bouake and Yamoussoukro.

The five-day mission scheduled for October 16 – 20, will afford the delegation a first-hand experience on the state of readiness of the four cities of the areas on Sporting Infrastructure (Stadia, Training sites), Accommodation (Hotel) amongst others for the tournament.

The inspections come in the wake of the successful draw held on 12 October 2023 at the Convention and Exhibition Centre in Abidjan.