Harambee Stars midfielder axed by South African giants

South African giants Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday parted ways with Harambee Stars and former Gor Mahia midfielder Anthony "Teddy" Akumu on mutual consent.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder signed a three-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs in 2020 joining from Zambian giants Zesco United.

"After initially putting him on the transfer list, Kaizer Chiefs and Anthony Akumu Agay have mutually agreed to an early termination of his contract. The contract was set to expire in June 2023," the club posted on its official website.

"We wish Teddy all the best in his future," added the statement.

Akumu netted twice in his 47 appearances in all competitions for the club fondly as Amakhosi.

However, he was sparingly used in the last campaign by South African coach Arthur Jabulani Zwane.