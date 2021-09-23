Harambee Stars legend Osoro to be buried on Saturday

Maragoli United striker Reuben Osoro

Maragoli United striker Reuben Osoro (left) shoots to score in a local league match in this undated file photo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

  • According to Edward Kedogo who played with him at Maragoli United, Osoro - who also featured for Kenya Prisons, Kenya Breweries (now Tusker) between 1975 and 1980 - will be buried in Gitambazi village
  • Osoro, 72, passed on last week in Syokimau after suffering from acute respiratory distress
  • Osoro played for the national team, Harambee Stars as a striker from 1974 to 1977, helping them to beat Seychelles to win the Independence Cup in Mahe


Harambee Stars legend Reuben Amiani Osoro will be buried on Saturday in Vihiga County.

