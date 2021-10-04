Harambee Stars leave for Morocco to face Mali

Harambee Stars training

Harambee Stars players are taken through their paces during their training session at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi on October 01, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

National team Harambee Stars jet out of the country Monday evening for Morocco to play Mali in a 2022 Fifa World Cup Group ‘E’ qualifier match on Thursday.

