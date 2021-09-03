Harambee Stars striker joins Swedish club 

Tusker FC striker Henry Meja kisses the trophy after he was named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player of the Month for January on March 4, 2021.

  • Meja, 19, was one of the stand-out performers for the brewers as they bagged their 12th league title this season
  • He will link up with another Kenyan international Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma at AIK
  • Both Meja and Ouma are part of the 23-man Harambee Stars squad that was held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda on Thursday and will take on Rwanda on Sunday in their second Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier

Tusker FC striker Henry Meja has joined Sweden topflight side AIK on a five-year deal. 

