Harambee Stars striker joins Swedish club 

Tusker FC striker Henry Meja has joined Sweden topflight side AIK on a five-year deal.

Meja, 19, was one of the stand-out performers for the brewers as they bagged their 12th league title this season.

"AIK football club would like to announce the signing of 19-year-old Tusker forward Henry Meja. He has agreed a five-year contract which ends in 2026," read a statement on the club's official website.

He will link up with another Kenyan international Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma at AIK who currently lead the Swedish topflight league, Allsvenskan, on 36 points from 17 matches.

AIK Fotboll är överens med Tusker FC om en transfer av den 19-årige kenyanske landslagsforwarden Henry Atola Meja. Avtalet mellan parterna gäller till och med den 1 september 2026. — AIK Fotboll (@aikfotboll) September 3, 2021

Both Meja and Ouma are part of the 23-man Harambee Stars squad that was held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda on Thursday and will take on Rwanda on Sunday in their second Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Meja has had an impressive season with the 12-time champions finishing as the club's top scorer on 10 goals.

His signing comes at a time Tusker are in Mombasa for pre-season training ahead of their Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg tie against Artar Solar of Djibouti on September 11.

Tusker signed Meja from Kakamega-based Green Commandoes in January 2020 after he impressed in the annual Cleophas Malala Tournament in Kakamega where he emerged top scorer with 11 goals and was also named Most Valuable Player (MVP).