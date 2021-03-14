Harambee Stars face Tanzania in Nyayo friendly

  • Coach Mulee’s side have emerged the better side in their last two meetings in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.
  • Harambee Stars beat Taifa Stars 1-0 in a 2019 Cecafa Group B match and won 2-1 in their battle for third place finish of the same competition. 

Harambee Stars will on Monday seek to intensify their preparations for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) qualifiers with a win over Taifa Stars of Tanzania at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi. 

