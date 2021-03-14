Harambee Stars face Tanzania in Nyayo friendly

Harambee Stars will on Monday seek to intensify their preparations for their upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nation (Afcon) qualifiers with a win over Taifa Stars of Tanzania at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The international friendly match, which will kick-off at 3pm, will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Having beaten Bright Stars of South Sudan 1-0 on Saturday in another friendly match held at the same venue, the local-based players will be looking to make it to two wins in a row.

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia scored the winner with Bandari’s attacking midfielder Danson Chetambe, who made his debut for the national team, providing the assist.

Owing to that impressive performance, Chetambe says his confidence has grown and his aim is to make more impact in national team colours should he be selected for the clash against Taifa Stars.

“I feel good after the assist because it was my first ever match for the national team. I thank God and my teammates for the performance. My confidence has also grown and I am just looking forward to doing my best to help the team if I will be given another chance,” he said.

Chetambe has been impressive for Bandari in the ongoing Football Kenya Federation Premier League. Alongside James Mazembe of Kariobangi Sharks, they are at the helm of the assists providers’ chart at seven.

With coach Jacob Mulee using the friendly matches to gauge the local-based players ahead of the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Egypt on March 25 in Nairobi and Togo on March 29 in Lome, he said other players will be given the chance to prove themselves.

Goalkeeper Adisa Omar, defender Nahashon Alembi and midfielder Collins Sichenje are the other newcomers who earned a starting role against Bright Stars. Striker Henry Meja was introduced 10 minutes to time.

“We have 27 players in camp and you cannot play all of them at once. We have two more games coming up, so we will try to give every player an equal chance to prove themselves,” said Mulee.

He also hinted at handing KCB midfield maestro Michael Mutinda his senior debut for the national team. Mutinda missed the clash against South Sudan after sustaining an injuryy in training, but Mulee said Sunday that the doctor had given him a clean bill of health to resume playing.

The friendly match will mark the 68th meeting between Harambee Stars and Taifa Stars.

Harambee Stars' last loss to Taifa Stars was on August 4, 2019 whey they fell 4-1 on post-match penalties in the 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) qualifiers. The two teams had battled to a barren draw in normal time at Kasarani.

Coach Mulee’s side have emerged the better side in their last two meetings in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.