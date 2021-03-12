Harambee Stars face South Sudan at Nyayo

Harambee Stars stand-in captain Kenneth Muguna says they are not under pressure ahead of their friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania.

Harambee Stars face Bright Stars of South Sudan Saturday from 3pm at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, before taking on Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the same venue on Monday.

They will again play Taifa Stars on March 18 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

The three friendly matches, Muguna said Friday will be a good preparation for the local-based players, ahead of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, against Egypt and Togo on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Harambee Stars, who lie third in Group G with three points, will host leaders Egypt, who have garnered eight points, before traveling to Lome to face Togo.

Togo lie bottom in the pool with one point, which they got in their 1-1 draw against Kenya in Nairobi in 2019.

“We trust our capabilities and even those who have joined us for the first time have showed that they are capable for the task,” said Muguna, who also tipped the new faces in the national team to put up a good show, should they be given a chance.

“From the sessions that I have seen them (new players), they are good. Their confidence is high, which is the most important thing in football. It is a positive sign, as we wait to tackle South Sudan tomorrow.”

Kenya's skipper Kenneth Muguna attends a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2021 on the eve of their International friendly match against South Sudan at the same venue.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Some of the players who received their maiden call up in the national team include; Tusker’s Henry Meja, Bandari’s Danson Chetambe and Nzoia Sugar’s Kevin Juma.

Twenty-seven players showed up in the Friday’s training session at Nyayo National Stadium, with coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee suffering a blow after on-form KCB defensive midfielder Michael Mutinda picked an injury.

He is the second player to be side-lined from the assignments due to an injury after Kariobangi Sharks goalkeeper Brian Bwire dislocated his shoulder.

But Mulee said there is no cause for alarm since he has many options at his disposal.

Kenya's coach Jacob Mulee attends a press conference at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2021 on the eve of their International friendly match against South Sudan at the same venue.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

He termed the friendly matches as the “real test” for the local-based players after their impressive performances in this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

“The response has been good, however that is just training. I think tomorrow’s game and the two against Tanzania are really going to gauge where we are as local-based players," said Mulee.

"It is a long time since Kenya played an international friendly. We come into these matches with the knowledge that we just need to see how the local based players can play internationally,” added Mulee.

In the Saturday’s match, Harambee Stars will be seeking to continue with their dominance over South Sudan, who are also using the clash prepare for their Group B ties against Malawi and Burkina Faso on March 24 and 29 respectively.

South Sudan lie last in Group B with three points.

Harambee Stars have beaten Bright Stars in their previous three meetings. The first was a 2-0 win in the 2012 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup Group A match then another 3-1 victory in the same tournament in 2013.

Kenya won their last meeting 2-0 in a friendly match on June 7, 2015.

Kenya's goalkeeper Zamu Omar Adisa makes a save during their training at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2021 on the eve of their International friendly match against South Sudan at the same venue.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Muguna expressed confidence that the three friendly matches will prepare them adequately for the two 2021 Afcon qualifiers.

“At this level, there are no easy matches. They are the best players from South Sudan, so definitely it will be a tough match and a good preparation for us,” added Muguna.

South Sudan coach Cyprian Besong said their main objective from friendly match is to gauge the players’ fitness level after a long break.