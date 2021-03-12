Harambee Stars face South Sudan at Nyayo

Kenya's players attend a training session at Nyayo National Stadium on March 12, 2021 on the eve of their International friendly match against South Sudan at the same venue.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Harambee Stars face Bright Stars of South Sudan Saturday from 3pm at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, before taking on Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the same venue on Monday.
  • South Sudan coach Cyprian Besong said their main objective from friendly match is to gauge the players’ fitness level after a long break.

Harambee Stars stand-in captain Kenneth Muguna says they are not under pressure ahead of their friendly matches against South Sudan and Tanzania.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.