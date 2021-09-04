Harambee Stars seek redemption against Rwanda in Kigali

Jacob "Ghost" Mulee (right) gives instructions to midfielder Jackson Macharia

Kenya's Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee (right) gives instructions to midfielder Jackson Macharia during their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers match against Uganda at Nyayo national Stadium in Nairobi on September 02, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The tie comes just three days after Jacob "Ghost" Mulee's charges were held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda in their opening Group "E" match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi
  • Even though Kenya has dominated recent ties against the Amavubi, Sunday's clash will not be smooth sailing against a nation which has seen steady growth in football in recent years
  • Rwanda under the tutelage of Vincent Mashami will depend on the striking force of former Gor Mahia duo of Jacques "Jausenge" Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere

Kenya's Harambee Stars will be out to revive their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign when they face Rwanda in Kigali on Sunday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.