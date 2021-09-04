Harambee Stars seek redemption against Rwanda in Kigali

Kenya's Harambee Stars will be out to revive their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign when they face Rwanda in Kigali on Sunday.

The tie comes just three days after Jacob "Ghost" Mulee's charges were held to a 0-0 draw by Uganda in their opening Group "E" match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

This will be the second match for both sides and it kicks off at 4pm behind closed doors at the Nyamirambo Stadium as part of Covid-19 protocols put in place by the Rwandan government to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Rwanda Football Federation Saturday confirmed that their request to Confederation of African Football to have a few fans attend the game was rejected.

The other match of the group pitting hosts Uganda and leaders Mali will be staged at St Mary stadium in Kampala on Monday from 4pm.

Mali beat Rwanda 1-0 at home and lead the group on three points.

Even though Kenya has dominated recent ties against the Amavubi, Sunday's clash will not be smooth sailing against a nation which has seen steady growth in football in recent years.

The last time the two sides met was in November 2017 in Cecafa regional tournament at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega. Harambee Stars won 2-0.

In the last four matches between the two sides, Kenya have a better record as they have managed three wins with the other game ending in a draw.

Uganda midfielder Khalid Aucho (left) vies with Kenya midfielder Kenneth Muguna (centre) during their World Cup qualifying match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 02, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna has however urged his teammates not to be complacent against an improved Rwandese side. Muguna asserted that Stars should go for nothing short of a win to keep pace with Uganda and Mali in the group.

"In football there is no match which is easy. Even if we have dominated and won against them before, that doesn't guarantee us a win. This is a tough competition and each team is determined to do well. It is a must win for us but that will only come with hard work on the pitch," said the Azam midfielder.

His sentiments were echoed by Serbia-based Richard Odada who impressed on his debut for the national team on Thursday.

"I felt good to have done my best in my first game though we didn't win. We got a draw and have to win against Rwanda to be among the top," said Odada.

Rwanda under the tutelage of Vincent Mashami will depend on the striking force of former Gor Mahia duo of Jacques "Jausenge" Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere.

While Tuyisenge plies his trade with record Rwandan champions APR, Kagere plays for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Kenya's back four of Tusker captain Eugene Asike, Eric "Marcelo" Ouma, Joseph Okumu and Daniel Sakari will have to be wary of Tuyisenge and Kagere whose runs leave spaces behind the defence.

Much of Rwanda's squad comprises of local based players who have played together for long.

Tusker custodian Emery Mvuyekure is expected to start in goal for Amavubi having impressed against Mali where he saved a penalty.

Probable line-ups

Rwanda

Emery Mvuyekure (GK), Salomon Nirisarike, Fitina Omborenga, Bryan Ngwabije, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Djihad Bizimana, Yannick Mukunzi , Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Jacques Tuyisenge (C) and Meddie Kagere

Kenya