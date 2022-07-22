Harambee Stars midfielder joins Muangthong United in Thailand

Kenyan attacking midfielder Eric Johana Omondi has joined Thailand top-tier side Muangthong United.

Omondi, who has featured for Vasalund, Brommapojkarna and Jonkoping Sodra in Sweden and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium, announced his new home on Friday after posting himself in a Muangthong United jersey on Twitter.

The club has also confirmed the development through its social media pages.

“Welcome Eric Johana Omondi to Muangthong!!”

Before joining Muangthong, the 27-year-old was unattached after leaving second-tier side Beveren on July 1.

Last season, Omondi played four matches for Beveren – in wins against Virton (March 6) and Mouscron 2-0 (April 17) and losses against Lierse Kempenzonen 2-0 (April 1) and Molenbeek 2-1 (April 9). He was used in the matches as a substitute for a total of seven minutes.

Omondi signed a one-year contract with the Thai side and will wear jersey number 19.

“It's an honor to come and play here. In the past, I had the opportunity to follow Muangthong United for a while. It is a good team with great coaches and fans. This is a major challenge. And it didn't take long for me to decide to come and play here…I hope to lead the team to a better finish or maybe win some trophies this new season,” said Omondi.

Omondi, who has three goals for Kenya in 25 appearances, turns 28 on August 18 this year.

Omondi, who made his debut for Harambee Stars in October 2015, joins fellow Kenyan international Ayub Timbe Masika who joined Buriram United in December 2021.

Masika won the Thailand Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup on his first season.