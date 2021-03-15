Harambee Stars down Tanzania at Nyayo

Harambee Stars Monday beat Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1 in a thrilling international friendly match held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Bandari's midfielder Abdallah Hassan netted the winner for the hosts after Tanzania's Reuben Lyanga had cancelled out Eric Kapaito's opener for Kenya.

From left: Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee consults with his assistants Ken Odhiambo and William Muluya during their friendly match against Tanzania at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

With Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee looking to gauge all the 27 players in camp, only defender Johnstone Omurwa maintained his position from the team that beat South Sudan 1-0 on Saturday at the same venue.

Harambee Stars had the first best chance of the entertaining clash in the sixth minute when Kapaito's header went inches wide.

Mussa Faridi picked Iddi Sulemani inside the Harambee Stars box with a sumptuous pass from the midfield in the 15th minute, but the latter was dispossessed immediately.

Kenya's Harun Mwale (right) vies for the ball with Tanzania's Salum Abdallah during their international friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Taifa Stars goalkeeper Juma Keseja made a brilliant save two minutes later to deny Sofapaka's midfielder Lawrence Juma, before Kapaito gave Harambee Stars a deserved lead in the 20th minute with a low header.

Kevin Kimani would have stretched the hosts lead four minutes later, but his stunning free-kick a few yards from the box smashed the woodwork.

KCB's Michael Mutinda's debut for the national team was short-lived as he was replaced by Danson Chetambe at the half-hour mark. Mutinda was sidelined against South Sudan after he picked an injury during training on Friday.

Four minutes later, skipper Kenneth Muguna thought he had doubled Harambee Stars' lead, but his header after connecting to Kimani's free-kick was cancelled for offside.

Kenya's Eric Kapaito celebrates his goal against Tanzania during their international friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Reuben Ayubu levelled for Taifa Stars with a rebound in the 38th minute after goalkeeper James Saruni blocked his initial shot.

Ayubu would have netted the second goal in the 40th minute, but goalkeeper Saruni reacted fast to clear his close range shot with his foot. Both sides made changes at the interval, with Harambee Stars bringing in Abdallah Hassan for James Mazembe. Taifa Stars rested goalkeeper Keseja for Boniface Mnata.

Abdallah Salum forced goalkeeper Saruni to a brilliant save from a free-kick in the 49th minute, and Ayubu missed the target with the follow up.

Kenya's Harun Mwale (right) vies for the ball with Tanzania's Salum Abdallah during their international friendly match at the Nyayo National Stadium on March 15, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Substitute Hassan restored Harambee Stars' lead in the 59th minute when he buried a shot in the right corner of the goal post after Juma found him inside the box with a short pass.

Harambee Stars introduced Elvis Rupia and Henry Meja for Kimani and Lawrence Juma respectively. On the other hand, Taifa Stars brought on Hamish Suleimani, Mustapha Salumi and John Pius for Mussa Shah, Clement Kibabage and Lyanga.