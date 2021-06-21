Harambee Stars defender joins Belgian side

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu displays a  KAA Gent after signing a four-year deal with the club on June 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | KAA Gent
By  Cecil Odongo

What you need to know:

  • Gent Sports Manager Tim Matthys praised Okumu saying he is a dependable talented defender who will help the team solidify its defence in their league campaign this season.
  • “Joseph (Okumu) is a great central defender who will also add footballing ability to our defence. He has a very good vertical passing and it is no coincidence that he has attracted the attention of many clubs. We are glad he chose us," he added.

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu was on Monday unveiled by Belgian First Division side KAA Gent FC on a four-year deal.

