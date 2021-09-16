Harambee Stars coaching job very much a game of musical chairs

Kenya's Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee juggles a ball

Kenya's Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee juggles a ball during their training session at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on September 01, 2021 on the eve of their Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Jacob “Ghost” Mulee surprisingly exited the job on Wednesday evening becoming the sixth coach to leave the Harambee Stars job, and the seventh change,  in five years
  • Mulee, a popular radio presenter was shown the door together with his assistant Twahir Muhhidin and goalkeeping coach Haggai Azande
  • Others who have left abruptly since Mwendwa was elected FKF boss in February 2016 include Scot Bobby Williamson, Okumbi, Belgium Paul Put and Frenchman Sebastien Migne

The position of Kenya’s Harambee Stars head coach is proving to be a hot seat particularly under the regime of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa.

