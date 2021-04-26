Harambee Stars coach Ghost' Mulee undergoes surgery in India

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee says he is responding well to treatment after undergoing a minor surgery in India.

The veteran football coach exclusively spoke to Nation Sport from his hospital bed in New Delhi on Saturday, a day after he uploaded a photo on Instagram of himself and his brother receiving treatment at what appeared to be a health facility.

In the photo which has gone viral and elicited speculation especially from football fans, Mulee, also a renowned presenter at Radio Jambo, is seen donning hospital gear.

The picture also shows the former Tusker FC and Rwanda's Patriotic Army coach gesturing a thumbs up to the camera and appearing to struggle in forcing out a smile.

He is sitted on a bed with a nurse standing besides him while an intravenous medication syringe can be spotted induced on his left hand.

"All is well," Mulee explained, "I went through a procedure here and it was very successful. My brother is also feeling better. We are recuperating."

Mulee understandably stopped short of discussing his medical condition even as reports suggest that he'd donated his kidney to his brother. Other reports indicate the 52-year old underwent a separate medical procedure.

He also assured Kenyans that he will be fit enough to prepare the men's national football team, Harambee Stars for the 2022 ifa World Cup qualification matches which kick-off in June.

Kenya will play host to Uganda in Nairobi on June 5 or 6 in her opening Group 'E' assignment, in a pool that also consists of Rwanda and Mali.

Stars are playing at the Fifa World Cup for the first time in the country's history. They will then face Rwanda's Amavubi in Kigali a week later.

The coach, who made his name on the football pitch as a goalkeeper at Tusker FC, was involved in a road accident along Waiyaki Way while heading to work last October days before he was named Stars coach for the third time as a replacement to Francis Kimanzi.