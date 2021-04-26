Harambee Stars coach Ghost' Mulee undergoes surgery in India

Harambee Stars coach Jacob Mulee speaks to the press at Safari park hotel, Nairobi on  March 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The coach, who made his name on the football pitch as a goalkeeper at Tusker FC, was involved in a road accident along Waiyaki Way while heading to work last October days before he was named Stars coach for the third time as a replacement to Francis Kimanzi.
  • He was admitted at the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi for a few days but Nation Sport is yet to establish if there exists is a link between that incident and his current treatment.

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee says he is responding well to treatment after undergoing a minor surgery in India.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Henry, Shearer inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

  2. Rotich, Kinyamal ready to rumble at World Relays

  3. AK seeks Sh15m for camps ahead of World U-20

  4. First Arab woman basketball referee to stand tall at Olympics

  5. Mwendwa: League may resume in June

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.