Harambee Stars coach Firat wants more foreign-based players

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is hoping to improve the team’s fortunes by convincing more foreign-based players to agree to don the national team’s colours.

Firat, who has since called for patience, said Stars will be a formidable side if many of the players in its fold have the experience of the top leagues across the globe.

This he said can be achieved if many Kenyan footballers turn out for clubs in the top leagues abroad and agree to play for the national team.

As a result, the Turk said that after Kenya’s friendly match with Iran on March 28 in Tehran, he will embark on a mission to get more foreign-based players.

“There are some high profile players (with Kenyan roots) but to convince them (to play for Kenya) is another story,” said the 52-year-old.

“After March, I will travel to Europe to talk to some of the boys there but this needs time. It cannot go through with one call because you have to explain to them, and show your personal trust to them.”

“It is a very delicate situation but if we have a good start, and find everybody, then for sure we will have some surprising players.”

According to the World football governing body, Fifa, any player who has not featured either in full or part in any official competition is eligible to play for a new representative team.

But the player must meet one of the following rules; be born in the territory of the relevant association, one of his/her biological parents or grandparents must have been born in the territory of the relevant association, has lived continuously for at least five years after reaching the age of 18 on the territory of the relevant association.

AC Milan striker Divock Origi is one of the top players who traces their roots in Kenya.

Origi, 27, is the son of former Kenya international Mike Okoth Origi. He was born in Ostend, Belgium, and plays for the Red Devils. His cousin Arnold Origi has featured for the national team.

FIrat said it is important to find the players when they are still young. Apart from watching matches, the Turk said he uses analytical data online to monitor the Stars' prospects who are based abroad.