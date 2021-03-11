Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

New Harambee Stars call ups want to show their grit

By  Victor Otieno

What you need to know:

  • As a build-up for the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo on March 25 and 29 respectively, Harambee Stars are scheduled to take on South Sudan on Saturday, and Tanzania on 15 and 18 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.
  • After 15 matches, the dockers are fourth on the log with 26 points and Chetambe has been instrumental in that performance, as he has scored one goal and provided seven assists.

Midfielders Danson Chetambe and Kevin Juma have vowed to put in the work so that they can become regulars in the national team set up.

