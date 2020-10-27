Harambee Stars assistant coaches named

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has named immediate former Bandari Technical Director, Twahir Muhiddin, Ken Odhiambo, and Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya as his assistant coaches.

The ongoing reorganization in the technical bench of the national team has also seen Tusker FC goalkeepers’ trainer Haggai Azande return to the set up in the same capacity.

The newly appointed team’s immediate assignment will be against Comoros, in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers to be played on November 11 at home and November 15 away.

Ghost, who replaced Francis Kimanzi who is also now rumoured to be on his way back to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker FC, has heaped praises on the newly-appointed quartet.

The contract details of the four are unclear, but reliable sources indicate they will continue working at their respective clubs as usual. Ken Odhiambo is the head coach at top-tier side Bandari FC.

“This is an experienced bench which is also abreast with modern football. We needed some international experience,” he is quoted by the federation portal as saying.

The experienced tactician named a 40-man provisional squad for the two qualifiers on Sunday.

Local based players kick off non-residential training on Wednesday, October 28 at the Moi International Sports Center in Kasarani, while foreign-based players are expected to start checking into camp on Sunday, November 1.



