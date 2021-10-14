Harambee Starlets without key trio for South Sudan showdown

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda during their fourth round Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 8, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

Kenya face South Sudan in a two-leg tie with the Bright Starlets hosting the first leg on October 20 while Harambee Starlets will be at home on October 24. Both matches will be played at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi as South Sudan do not have a stadium that meets CAF regulations.

Harambee Starlets coach Charles Okere will be without long-serving skipper Dorcas Shikobe, defender Ruth Ingotsi and mercurial forward Mwanahalima 'Dogo' Adam for the contest.

Harambee Starlets will be without three crucial players when they launch their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifying campaign against South Sudan later this month.

