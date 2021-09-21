Harambee Starlets to face Uganda in 2022 AWCON qualifiers

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda

Harambee Starlets defender Dorcas Shikobe (left) vies with Zambia forward Barbra Banda during their fourth round Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 8, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Kenya's Under 20 are in Pool A alongside Burundi, Uganda, Malawi, Namibia, Angola, Botswana and Zambia in the 2022 Women's World Cup qualifiers.
  • Sierra Leone, Bukina Faso, Gambia, Guinea Bissau, Guinea, Gabon, Congo and Egypt are in Pool B.

Harambee Starlets have been drawn against Uganda, Eritrea and Djibouti in Pool "A" of the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers set to kick off in October.

