Harambee Starlets to battle Uganda in 2022 Awcon qualifier

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanahalima Adam wheels away in celebration after scoring the opening goal during their 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Sudan at Nyayo National Stadium on October 23, 2021. Kenya won 7-1 to advance to the next stage on 15-1 aggregate.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
  • The 2022 Awcon finals will take place in Morocco between July 2 to July 23 and will double up as the African qualifiers for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
  • The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup, and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs. 

Kenya’s national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets will take on Uganda's Crested Cranes in the second round of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers.

