Harambee Starlets thrash sorry South Sudan

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam celebrates

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam leads team mates in celebration during their Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan at Nyayo National Stadium on October 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Neddy Atieno scored four goals on her return to the national team set up while Jentrix Shikangwa and Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam helped themselves to braces apiece
  • The first leg rout reduces the return leg to a mere formality with the aggregate winner set to meet winners of the tie between Mozambique and South Africa in the second round
  • The second leg is set for Saturday at the same venue since South Sudan don't have a Caf-approved stadium

Harambee Starlets begun their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a resounding 8-0 win over South Sudan at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday. 

