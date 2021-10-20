Harambee Starlets thrash sorry South Sudan

Harambee Starlets begun their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a resounding 8-0 win over South Sudan at Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

Neddy Atieno scored four goals on her return to the national team set up while Jentrix Shikangwa and Mwanahalima "Dogo" Adam helped themselves to braces apiece.

The first leg rout reduces the return leg to a mere formality with the aggregate winner set to meet winners of the tie between Mozambique and South Africa in the second round.

"We were well prepared having had enough time to train and build the team's chemistry. We also took our time to watch our opponents performance in their Cosafa outing that gave us a look into what we were up against.

"Moving forward the players will take at least a day of rest and we get back into training as we focus on who we will meet in the second round," said Charles Okere, Harambee Starlets coach.

South Sudan coach Shilene Booysen admitted that her inexperienced side came up against superior opposition.

"The problem was the players didn't listen and they didn't have the desire to win this game hence not following the strategy. We knew Kenya was going to come in playing from the wings with a tight defense but the players still gave them way which is unfortunate for us.

"There is no enough time to rectify our mistakes. We are still very young having put the team together just five months ago, so we still have a long way to go if we want a future in women's football," said Booysen.

Harambee Starlets' Neddy Atieno, who was making her return to the national team since 2017, opened the scoring for the hosts just two minutes in after being fed by Shikangwa.

Two minutes later, Adam doubled Kenya's tally following a goal mouth melee in the South Sudan box.

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa dribbles the ball during their 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan At the Nyayo National Stadium on October 20, 2021.

Atieno secured her brace and the third goal for Starlets in the 35th minute with a close range finish.

Shikangwa then made it 4-0 in the 40th minute as the hosts carried a comfortable lead to the break.

Atieno picked from where she left with a quick double shortly after the restart. Adam netted her second of the day when her delivery from a corner found the net in the 67th minute.

Shikangwa completed the rout in the 75th minute after Adam put her clean through on goal.