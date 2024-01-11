Harambee Starlets striker Shikangwa rejoins Simba Queens

Harambee Starlets striker Jentrix Shikangwa has made a return to Tanzania Women Premier League giants Simba Queens on a six-month deal with an option of extension.

Shikangwa is rejoining Simba from the Chinese side Beijing Professional FC after her six-month contract elapsed.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Sport on Thursday, Shikangwa expressed her desire to make history once again with Simba.

"After the completion of my six-month contract in China, I decided to relocate to Kenya in pursuit of a new team. I have returned to Simba, where I am confident that I will have enough playing time. The club presented me with a favorable offer, and considering the nature of my profession and the necessity of financial stability, I had to accept," said Shikangwa.

Last season, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals in 16 matches for Simba winning the Golden Boot. Despite her team finishing second in the league, she was also recognized as the Player of the Season.

However, in China, she only managed to score three goals in two matches during the first leg.

"Playing far away from home comes with a lot of challenges, particularly in terms of playing time. Simba has become my second home, where I have been warmly welcomed. The presence of fellow Kenyans has made the transition easier, and together with my teammates, we will strive to achieve success," added Shikangwa.

Simba is also home to Corazone Aquino (midfielder), Ruth Ingotsi (defender), Elizabeth Wambui (winger), and Caroline Rufaa (goalkeeper).

She was also linked with a move to Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League (FKF-WPL) side Kenya Police Bullets.

Shikangwa joined Simba in January 2022, after parting ways with Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk, having previously led Vihiga Queens to three straight FKF Women’s Premier League titles in 2017, 2018, and 2019. She was also the FKF-WPL top scorer in the 2019/20 season with 25 goals.

She was part of the Starlets squad that eliminated Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon in the first round of the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers on September 26, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Kenya won 4-3 on penalties after the match had ended on a 1-1 aggregate.

However, Shikngwa did not feature in the second leg following an injury. Starlets were later eliminated from the qualifiers by The Mares of Botswana 2-1 on aggregate in the final round.

"Shikangwa is undeniably a valuable player, and any coach would be fortunate to have the opportunity to work with her. In the world of football, players, like anyone else, are seeking to earn a living, and that is why she decided to return. Her departure was the result of a mutual agreement, and she returned in good faith. It is clear that her dedication to the sport and her team make her a desirable asset for any coach," said Simba Team Manager Salman Makanya.