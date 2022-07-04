Harambee Starlets striker set to join Tanzanian champions

Harambee Starlets striker Topister Situma is set to join Tanzania Women's Premier League champions Simba Queens, Nation Sport understands.

Situma Sunday terminated her contract with four-time Kenya Women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens after going 29 months without pay.

Situma was the top scorer in the just ended season with 17 goals, ahead of Fasila Adhiambo of Kangemi Ladies who had 15 goals.

Speaking to Nation Sport, she says that she left Vihiga Queens on a mutual agreement.

"It's not easy for someone to stay in the same team for a long period of time. I made my own decision to move. I want a new working environment and I thank the management for the opportunity they gave me", she said.

She will be the third Kenyan player to join the Tanzanian champions after Bertha Omita and Corazone Aquino, who joined the team earlier this month.

Previously, she featured for Western Commandos and Kakamega Muslim FC before joining Vihiga Queens.

At Vihiga Queens, the Harambee Starlets attacker had perfectly fitted into the shoes of Jentrix Shikangwa and Terry Engesha, who had left the club mid-season.