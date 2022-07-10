Harambee Starlets striker Akida extends stay in Greece

Kenyan striker Esse Akida is itching for her second season in Greece after inking a new deal with Greek Football Women “A” Division league champions PAOK.

Akida joined the Thessaloniki-based side in July last year for the 2021/22 season.

She emerged the league’s top scorer with 18 goals as the Greek giants bagged their eighth straight league title and also qualified for 2022/23 Uefa Women's Champions League.

In the European competition, PAOK will face Swansea City (Wales) in the Group 2 qualifying round. The winner will take on either Ferencvaros (Hungary) or Rangers (Scotland) for a place in Round 2 where 24 teams will compete for the last 12 slots in the group stage alongside holders Lyon and fellow direct entrants Barcelona, Chelsea and Wolfsburg.

On Saturday, PAOK, and the women's football department, PAOK Morris, announced the renewal of the 29-year-old's contract.

“The Kenyan striker, born in 1992 and with a height of 176 centimetres, continues for the second year in the "black and white" after last year's successful season in which, in addition to the championship, she was also the top scorer,” said the club on its official website.

Akida on her part said that she was excited to be part of the PAOK family. “I want to thank the President, Mr. Athanasios Katsaris, the management, and the coach, Lefteris Kanata, for their trust. I wish us the best in the new season, hoping we continue to live the important moments, and even more beautiful ones. Let's go PAOKARA!”

Akida later on on her social media pages added that since her arrival in Greece, she has fallen in love with the people of Thessaloniki.